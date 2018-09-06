People, premiums for health care insurance started going up the year after the Affordable Care Act went into effect. Towards the end of Obama's presidency, some as much as 200%. That is NOT an old age tax. That IS the insurance companies being greedy because they now have a captive clientele. I don't care what AARP or Kyrsten Sinema tell you. It's all a lie. Only the government can levy a tax. PERIOD!! This is something we were taught in high school government class. If your insurance company is raising your premiums too much and calling it an old age tax, it's time to shop around for a new company.
Steven Barker
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.