Re: the Nov. 25 column "County voters really don't care much about roads."
Columnist Tim Steller’s pitiful wail against the 56 percent of voters of Pima County who rejected the road bond proposal is unbecoming. His contention that 162,000 voters “don’t really care that much about roads .. and should stop complaining … though complaining is what they seem to want to do most of all” because it’s “cheaper and maybe more satisfying than repairing roads” is a classic case of blaming the victim.
While begrudgingly admitting that there is “some truth” to lack of trust in county government he never even superficially attempts to suggest why. Councilman Steve Kozachik warned that the proposition was poorly crafted and shortsighted. Oro Valley and Marana were unenthusiastic. None of them apparently care about our roads? Please.
It appears “more satisfying” to just blame the voters for dumb indifference than it would be to actually try to determine why the proposal was so roundly rejected.
Scott Egan
West side
