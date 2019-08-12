This country stretches “from sea to shining sea” and we are all Americans, but sometimes it is good to refresh our memory about how we got here. We can discuss immigration, legal and illegal, but let us not let allow Trump and his broad negative anti-Latino brush scare us into being fearful of our neighbors or of people who want to come here.
So, remember: All of the Southwest belonged to Spain until 1822; after that it became part of Mexico. In 1848 after the Mexican-American War, Mexico ceded much of this vast area including most of Arizona to the US above the Gila River. We in Tucson would have been part of Mexico, if the U.S hadn’t then made the $10 million Gadsden Purchase for lands south of the Gila River in 1854. With these lands came people who had been Mexicans, and now were Americans. So, your neighbors may have been here for many generations and have left their mark on our Tucson.
Katharine Donahue
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.