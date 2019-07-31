I lived in Tucson all my life, until 2 years ago. I wanted to stay-my friends and family live there, my children were raised there and I own a house and keep my permanent residence there. Why did I move? I couldn't find a job that would pay me a livable wage. No, I am not a Millennial. Thank you Star for endorsing Randi Dorman for mayor. We found the perfect storm in Randi. Randi is not only a businesswoman and developer, she was an international brander in her past life in NY. She not only knows what it is going to take to bring paying jobs to Tucson but actually knows how do it. I've known Randi for 16 years though business and now as a friend. When she says she will do something, she doesn't just do it-she invents a new way to do it better.
Billie Maas
Downtown
