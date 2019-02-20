State Rep. Noel Campbell proposed higher fuel taxes and an electric and hybrid vehicles (EV) tax. Arizona collects only 40.8% of state and local road spending from user fees and taxes compared with 50.4% nationally. However, the proposed EV fee represents double taxation. Users of battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids pay state tax for electricity consumed. Just because the state allocates it differently doesn’t mean it’s not double taxation. Further, hybrid vehicles are more efficient gas vehicles, so charging higher fees represents a penalty for conserving valuable resources and reducing air pollution. Air pollution increases healthcare costs, leads to nonattainment costs for EPA regulated pollutants, including ozone and particulate matter, and reduces quality of life. We need to put a price on carbon and pay for roads while incentivizing low and zero-emission vehicles. We do not need double taxation.
Cliff Anderson
Tempe
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.