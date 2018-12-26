First, you created your budget contingent on Arizonans giving you an additional payment up to and even over a 100 percent greater cost to register already well-taxed motor vehicles.
Then you appoint Martha McSally, already rejected by the voters, to represent those same voters in the U.S. Senate.
We live in a country that professes to be a democracy when it is politically convenient, but shows an increasing willingness to disregard and suppress those with opposing views. Tolerance of gerrymandering districts, disenfranchising voters, and failing to count votes has set a dangerous precedent.
Governmental abuse of power, reflected here, causes people to be distrustful and lose faith in the worth of their individual vote, as indicated by low voter turnout. As the system breaks down, the premise of representative government fades. And the whole world is watching.
Jeff Whitmore
Midtown
