About once a year or every two years, someone sends a letter to the editor complaining about bicyclists and I always write the same letter in response. This time, though, I had to laugh at the irony of the title of the letter — "Bicyclists need to follow rules, too" — implying that cars follow the rules of the road. Really? I have witnessed: no stopping at right turn on red, driving too slow in the left lane, swerving across lanes, following too closely, speeding, cutting off pedestrians and bicyclists, and much more.
I've personally experienced harassment just for riding on the road legally. And the writer doesn't seem to know the laws. Helmets are not required for bicyclists over 18, nor is a license. As for taxes and insurance, I would guess that about 99 percent of the adult bicyclists have a driver's license and pay their taxes, just like everyone else. How about we hold off on criticism until all drivers show that they can follow the rules?
Barbara Jones
Oro Valley
