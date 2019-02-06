Re: the Feb. 5 letter to the editor "Deeper wells don't solve the problem."
I was pleased to see this letter. I was beginning to think no one shared my thoughts about the drought mitigation problem. As it seems to me, the current plan is nothing more than a shell game or rob Peter to pay Paul scheme. Arizona officials just won't get serious this looming problem til they turn the tap and nothing comes out.
It matters not whether this is a cyclical 50-100 year drought or human caused global warming; it has to be addressed with hard choices. Could farmers consider using their land for solar or wind farms and sell power to the electric companies? I understand this water situation is critical for farmers. However, government subsidies to dig more and deeper wells is no longer term solution.
Roberta Porter
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.