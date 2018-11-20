Re: the Nov. 20 article "Ducey appoints DuVal, foe from 2014, to seat on Board of Regents."
Wow! Congratulations Gov. Ducey! I thought I would never say that, or worse, put it in print. In today's world, the appointments made by the governor go to political wonks, ideologues bent on destroying the system or political fat cat fundraisers. By appointing Fred DuVal to the Board of Regents, the governor has stepped out of bounds or over the line.
He has picked an intelligent, experience person whose mission is the the betterment of higher education in Arizona. Many will characterize this appointment as a demonstration of non-partisanship on the gov's part. I would rather look at it as Ducey doing his job by appointing the best qualified person. Congratulations gov, keep up the good work.
Darryl B. Dobras
Midtown
