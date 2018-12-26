Apparently insensate to the direction AZ voters indicated in the recent election, Ducey appointed McSally to fulfill the balance of McCain's term until 2020. Through their ballots the public demonstrated their desire for representatives who aim to represent all Arizonans. Ducey has chosen to ignore this veritable mandate and send to the Senate the radical right winger McSally, even though voters rejected not just her but what she champions.
McSally's record of disregard for her constituency is well documented. McSally's interest in self-promotion far outweighs her interest in Arizona. So she is a perfect fit in the noxious swamp in DC...infecting rather than disinfecting. Ducey is likely proud to contribute to the stagnation with this appointment since it kowtows to his GOP dictators like McConnell.
Ducey and McSally drive another huge wedge into the already exasperatingly divisive Trump republic. Typical GOP arrogance
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.