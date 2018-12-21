Really? Gov. Ducey appoints Martha McSally to the Senate? She is the woman who refused to hold town halls with her constituents. She ran for Senate because she knew how unpopular she was in her district. Then she ran a nasty campaign, touting her allegiance to Donald Trump, and lost. Isn’t there somebody who could represent Arizona with integrity and values? Republicans, who ignore the will of the people, will eventually meet karma, and you know what they say about it.
Sue Rescigna
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.