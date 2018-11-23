Over the last several months there has been speculation by many, including letters in your paper, that Gov. Ducey plans to appoint Martha McSally to complete the term of Sen. McCain. It has also been reported that Sen. McConnell has urged Ducey to do so.
If the Governor appoints her, I am sure he would be risking his political future for the following reasons - it would be an insult to the memory of Sen. McCain, it would show disdain to the voters of Arizona who rejected her, and would add credence to the unproven belief that the Governor is a product of and controlled by out-of-state dark money.
Almost two years ago when McSally voted to repeal the ACA which would eliminate healthcare for thousands of people, I predicted that when the time came, the voters would not forget.
I hope the Governor can prove his independence by not appointing her. The voters will not forget.
Arnold Kerman
Foothills
