So we continue to see the Republican SOP of denigrating and belittling those offering decisions unsupportive to their orthodoxy. Trump uses it in an comically routine manner, and now Ducey is trying it out.
His frantic response to the decision declaring his school funding scheme illegal makes for an interesting comparison to Trump. The decision was an “embarrassment” and could have been more coherently written by a third-year law student. Furthermore, the judge needs to resign and thinks he God, etc, etc. Sound familiar?
Well, I am no lawyer, but I saw the irrationality of Ducey’s plan as soon as he announced it. Since he fancies himself more advanced than that third year student, he should have seen that as well. This scheme will deplete the trust fund in a few years further aggravating chronic underfunding of education.
What we need is a governor who recognizes that the legitimate and valuable services provided by our state need tax money, not tax cuts. Don’t hold your breath.
John Evert
Oro Valley
