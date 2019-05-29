Kindergarten teachers can tell on day one which children have received high-quality preschool. Those that have (only 20% of Pima County's children) are miles ahead of those who couldn't afford it. They know their letters and numbers, have vocabularies 1000s of words richer, and have the social and behavioral skills to learn, listen, share, take turns and cooperate. Kids from non-English speaking families will have made a crucial start on learning English. In contrast, kids who did not attend high-quality preschool -- mostly poorer kids and children of color -- will struggle and may never catch up. That's not fair.
The Pima County Board of Supervisors is considering funding a program, PCPIP, that would provide scholarships for high-quality preschool. It would start to level the playing field. I encourage them to support this program. Every child should start kindergarten with a fair chance of success.
Terry Connolly
Midtown
