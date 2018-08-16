Funding for early education is a political and social justice issue that Arizona must address. The state is ignoring $57 million of federal funding that could go a long way toward increasing the quality of early education. This funding would enable young families to enroll their children in high quality care with partial support from the state. One year of child care can cost $10,000.
Young children require qualified teachers, safe and enriching environments, and low teacher-child ratios. The investment in high quality early education pays back at a 1:14 ratio. It is good for children, families and the state of Arizona. Early education supports child development, enables parents to work, and ultimately results in stronger communities (see Perry Preschool Project). Please urge Gov. Ducey to include this funding in this year's budget.
Diana Hill
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.