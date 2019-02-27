Re: the Feb. 24 column "Publishing donor lists will only result in harassment."
My objection to the tomfoolery of this opinion piece is not with the author, but with the editor. Edit the first sentence for factual accuracy: "... a citizen initiative [opposed by Big Money conservative groups] that would require [tax exempt Section 501(c)(4)] political advocacy organizations [empowered by the Citizens United decision] to disclose the names and personal information of their donors."
Since these taxpayer-subsidized organizations aim to influence elections and to advocate passage or repeal of legislation including influencing public opinion, donors (whether liberal or conservative) have no right to privacy. Here is a simple solution: surrender tax-exempt 501(c)(4) organizational status, become a taxable organization and there is a decent argument for donor privacy. But no, these organizations want it both ways: taxpayer subsidy and donor privacy. Do I smell the whiff of hypocrisy?
James Harkin
East side
