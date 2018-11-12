Dear Editor,
Regarding Jonathan Hoffman’s opinion piece, TUSD culture should change.
It’s always easy to spot uninformed or misinformed people commenting on public education when they make statements like,“TUSD seems like a big social program… Student performance and curricula do not seem to be high on their list.”
Public education IS a big social program that’s why the world public comes before education.
Public education is primarily socialization. Students must be able to go out into the competitive social marketplace to earn money or make other contributions to society.
Education cannot exist in a social vacuum without communication and cooperation skills. Getting along with different kinds of people and educators is essential.
The real world as we all know is full of human diversity, differences and challenges.
One wonders whether the disintegration of our public/political sphere is due to certain people not properly schooled in public social skills?
Carlos Encinas
Midtown
