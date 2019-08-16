I encourage you to write to your state legislators to support HB2414 which will allow for electing the President of the United States by popular vote of the people in all 50 states. Supporting the National Popular Vote interstate compact allows for every person's vote to count. This legislation has already been passed in 15 states and DC representing 196 electors. Only states representing another 74 electoral votes are needed to allow it to go into effect for the next presidential election, and Arizona's 11 would very helpful to reach that threshold. Once reached, it will guarantee that the next President be the winner of the popular vote.
To find out more, go to https://www.nationalpopularvote.com. There you will also find a link to make it easy to write to your legislators. Please encourage them to pass HB2414. A similar bill already passed the house in 2016 with bipartisan support.
Dennis McRitchie
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.