Are the nauseating local election spot ads finally OVER, on TV! They are and were too much.. McSally and Sinema were the worst. They were like two girls fighting on the playground at Middle School. Now we have to deal with the hundreds of political signs stuck in the ground at every major intersection in town. Will they ever be taken down, like they are supposed to be, in the required time? So can we rest for the next two years before this will start up all over again? I hope so! Voting is a great privilege but Arizona candidates spent LOTS of $$$, and there are winners and losers, and the losers just threw their money away. So goes Politics.
Kennwth Unwin
East side
