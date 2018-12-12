Re: the Dec. 12 article "Ducey tells lawmakers new $32 vehicle fee necessary part of budget."
It’s amateur hour again at the Arizona State Legislature, where our governor is resorting to sleight of hand to spin an illusion that he is not raising taxes. Well Doug, no one is fooled. For the thousands of us in the historic vehicle restoration community (mostly retirees on fixed incomes), your ill-conceived stunt will cost us each hundreds of dollars in increased yearly taxes, the greatest tax increase of our lifetime!
The problem is that you are taxing vehicle OWNERSHIP where you should be taxing ROAD USE. An idea: why not put tollbooths on high-traffic areas, such as around the State Capitol building where the throngs of Koch brother operatives hauling in dark money “donations” to purchase tax-cuts to millionaires caused this budget crisis in the first place? Or alternatively, since the roads benefit everyone, why not spread out the pain equally instead of gouging a few retirees?
Deputizing unelected transportation wonks to set the tax rate amounts to taxation without representation. Fix it, Doug.
Alan Voelkel
Midtown
