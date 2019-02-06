Re: the Feb. 5 article "New school chief seeks repeal of law about gay lifestyle."
Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman should be commended for her efforts in eliminating Arizona laws that discriminate against the LGBT community! All non-bigot Arizona citizens must support her efforts, as well as efforts in prohibiting LGBT community discrimination as part of the Arizona Constitution.
One would hope, as well, that as a member of the United States Senate representing Arizona, Kyrsten Sinema (herself a member of the LGBT community), will support Superintendent Hoffman, and, as well, introduce/support legislation prohibiting LGBT community discrimination as part of the United States Constitution. If she does not, she is Betraying/Rejecting her own Identity and, generally, the LGBT Community!
Francis Saitta
Downtown
