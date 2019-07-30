I was surprised that you endorsed Randi Dorman based on the following characteristics: she is pragmatic, inclusive, and a big-picture thinker. Certainly, Randi is a real estate developer (as is our president) who has been very successful. Your evidence for this success is the transformation of a building into high-end lofts. I applaud her business skills and her ability to think big. However, to be successful in city politics demands more than big ideas. I want to hear the successes and experience in city or state government from all of the applicants running for Mayor. We have a president that was clueless on the structure and rules of our government. Through his actions, are we in a better or worse place now? Your article made a considerable number of assumptions that were not based on facts. I expect more from my local newspaper.
Michele Clark and Donna Johnson
Midtown
