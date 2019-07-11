On the 4th of July I reflected upon the principles of which our nation was founded and which we hold so dear: the freedoms of expression, assembly, and participation in our government. As a teacher it is critical that my students consider conflicting sides that are presented and then develop the skills they need to form their own thoughts and beliefs. These skills come from critically examining all aspects of issues, examining controversies and forging ahead with their own ideas and beliefs. This could not be done without the thoughtful presentation and respectful discussion of all sides. How can students grow, learn about our country’s principles and establish their beliefs without looking at controversial issues? Maybe if more of our students were competent in the process of analyzing all sides of issues we would have better civil servants who are more collaborative and bipartisan.
Carol Trunnell
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.