By appointing former Senator and current millionaire lobbyist Jon Kyl to John McCain’s seat, Gov. Ducey has demonstrated yet again how swampy he is. Kyl will take a few months off from lobbying for Walmart, Anheuser-Busch, H&R Block, JW Aluminum, and the American Automotive Policy Council, to name but a few, to return to the Senate just long enough to vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh, an anti-consumer, anti-labor, pro-business judge who will insure that Kyl’s clients’ interests are well taken care of. Then back through the golden revolving door goes Kyl, to collect his huge lobbyist fees. This state is in dire need of a moral compass, and voting people like Ducey out of office is our only hope.
David Sadker
Northwest side
