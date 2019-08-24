Re: the Aug. 21 letter " 'Another View' of ignorance."
Pima County GOP Chair David Eppihimer’s recent letter comparing Democrats to Nazis reminds me of the Claude Rains character “Mr. Dryden” in the movie “Lawrence of Arabia” who retorted: “A man who tells lies, like me, merely hides the truth. But a man who tells half-lies has forgotten where he put it.”
True, the word Socialist is part of the acronym NAZI, but Socialist also appears in the Russian Communist initialism USSR, and those two dictatorships were existential enemies who hated each other, a testament to the occasional meaninglessness of words. Nazi Germany, as all fascisms, was openly contemptuous of labor and human rights, contrary to pure socialism or even democratic socialism. USSR also includes the word “Republic,” but that doesn’t make our republic or Mexico's a communist country, any more than it makes “Republican” Eppihimer a communist.
Just wanted to show your readers where is the truth, since the Republican chairman seems to have forgotten where he put it.
Grant Winston
Marana
