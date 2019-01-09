It's time! In fact, it's past time to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. Thirty seven states have done so. When Arizona ratifies this amendment which is designed to guarantee equal legal rights to all American citizens regardless of sex, it will become a part of the United States Constitution. This amendment seeks to end the legal distinctions between men and women in terms of divorce, property, employment and other matters. This means that women will be equal to men under the law. It is difficult to believe that the ERA was first introduced in 1923. For 96 years women have been fighting for legal equality. We all need to call our legislators to make them aware of our support in order to have it passed in the upcoming legislative session.
Mary Lynn Dahmen
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.