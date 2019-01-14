Re: the Jan. 13 column "Voting process deserves respect: Cast your ballot at polls, not mailbox."
I vehemently disagree with columnist Jonathan Hoffman’s assertion that the delivery method of a vote determines its value. Every eligible citizen’s vote has the exact same value the Constitution assigns it. The only way to affect the value of a vote is any effort to negate it.
Arizona has a history of voter suppression that is a blatant attempt to skew the value of a vote and the suppression method most often used is to make voting difficult. I feel we are better served by making it easier to legally cast a ballot. A well considered vote demonstrates the intrinsic value of citizenship, regardless of legal delivery method.
John Sartin
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.