Re: the July 21 column "School tax on rich tramples interests of the minority."
I want to commend your publication of the op-ed piece by Diego Rivera. If you believe, as most of us do, in protection of minority viewpoints, the piece outlines most clearly and simply the benefits of a representative democracy relative to a direct democracy or other form of government. It started with historical reference to James Madison’s defense of the constitution and extended his argument to today’s society.
A representative democracy is vital to keep shortsighted popular positions from controlling our lives. A side note pointed out the imbalance in taxation in this country where everyone should have a stake, no matter how minor, in supporting the costs of the benefits we receive. The thrust of the article is the value of a representative democracy to protect all of us from demagoguery and extremism. Every high school U.S. history student, as well as 90 percent of us adult citizens, should have to read this column.
Peter McCray
Foothills
