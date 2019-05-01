Recently the Pima County signed off on expanding efforts to house migrant families. But shelters in Tucson are closing because the biggest shelters are being overwhelmed due to the release of migrant people. Most of these migrant people are waiting for the process of their immigration cases. Studies show that 200 migrants are released each day. A lot of local government are making efforts to help migrant people by donating funds for the purchase of food and other daily resources. The government should try and establish bigger shelters for migrants like the Catholic Community Service that holds up to 450 people. Even though the local government is trying to help, they are getting to the point where they are relying on federal funds. The community should at least help out the cause by donating money, food, clothing, etc. Or the city should at least give the word out to other states about our objective.
Michael Morales
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.