A political junkie, I have been attending the many debates and forums for the Mayor's race. They are pretty boring because the candidates get asked the same questions over and over about- roads, public safety, and being a sanctuary city and they are all in agreement on everything. However, one candidate stands out with new ideas when it comes to job creation and economic development. Speaking to our members of the Screen Actors Guild and Independent Film Arizona, Senator Steve Farley proposes moving the Tucson Film office out of the Visitors Bureau and revamp it under the department of Economic Development. Its a clean industry that could have hundreds of new jobs here. Along with that, he feels Tucson could become the center of the VR (Virtual Reality) industry, another clean industry just in its infancy. Those are just some of his ideas to create jobs and my choice for Mayor.
Matt Welch
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.