The voters in LD11 got what they wanted in Rep. Finchem. His anti public education stance is nothing new and now the voters have given him the venue to vent his revenge against those who stood up to him in defending our students and public schools. Those of you in LD11 who did not vote or only voted along straight party lines out of habit or laziness, and did not research the candidates philosophies, shame on you. I can only hope others in the state will stand up against him.
Jeanne Herstad
SaddleBrooke
