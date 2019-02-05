Re: the Feb. 2 guest column "Proposed ethics code for teachers has been maligned, misrepresented."
Daniel Greenfield, with the David Horowitz Freedom Center, is wrong. Rep. Finchem's legislation is an attack on teachers, attempting to address the non-issue of politics in the classroom. Greenfield coming to his aide, while misrepresenting the Freedom Center, is akin to the fabricated notion of voter fraud.
Rep. Finchem is attempting to scold and punish educators, as we were part of the largest demonstration in Arizona's history. Mr. Finchem has been a vocal opponent of AEA and the #REDforED movement, with this being further evidence. There are enough real issues regarding education in Arizona, like the fact that we are the 49th in per-pupil spending and the extreme teacher shortage, all due to inadequate funding from the Legislature. Rep. Finchem, commit to drastic increases in education funding, actually addressing a problem within Arizona education. While you're at it, get a K-12 teaching degree and help us educate Arizona's youth.
Jason Freed
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.