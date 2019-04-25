Rep. Mark Finchem, District 11, thinks Arizonans are stupid. He points out multiple times in his op-ed that the Arizona Department of Revenue does not know the names of medicinal marijuana dispensary directors because it is handled by the Arizona Department of Health. This confidentiality drives him crazy because he can't get names to attack politically.
No crimes have occurred.
Finchem refers to marijuana as, "so-called medicine," revealing his flat-earth mentality. That it stops seizures in children, keeps PTSD soldiers from suicide, helps glaucoma sufferers not go blind and more, is no big deal to him. Not his pain.
Huge taxes are paid to the state, but past the smoke and mirrors, what Finchem really wants are names.
Christi Driggs
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.