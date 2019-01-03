State Rep. Finchem has proposed a "code of ethics" for teachers. It would ban the discussion of politics and controversial issues by teachers in classrooms. Rep. Finchem said his legislation was in response to parents complaining that their children are being "indoctrinated," aka in Democrat liberalism, in the classroom. Rep. Finchem and those parents are right!
A recent survey found that an overwhelming number of teachers, especially at the higher education levels, identified themselves as being liberal. Those political views DO get transferred onto the students. How many parents bring up otherwise normal thinking non-political children, only to send them off to college, wherein they return home over the holidays spouting the liberal agenda? College students these days overwhelming vote Democrat. Just about every college or university town in the country are bastions of Democrat votes when elections come around. Why is that?
A correlation between professors and their liberal indoctrination of students. And yes, Red For Ed was political, organized and lead by Democrat activists!
Alice Moreno
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.