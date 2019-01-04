Re: the Dec. 31 article "AZ bill would ban teachers from raising controversial topics in class."
I was not dazzled or frightened by Mr. Finchem’s intentions for the state. I have followed politics of the Arizona legislature so long, I remember when the elected representatives knew they had the duty to serve their constituency for the common good. In fact, many knew this is the definition of government's purpose. The new breed doesn’t even feign its duty to serve the interests of those who have elected them. They would rather talk about smaller government, but advance a long list of phony conspiracies, personal vendettas, and paybacks for election support. I am sure Finchem would like to hitch his wagon to the crazy train bound for Washington and become the next shining star. However he does owe something positive to Arizona and his constituency of Oro Valley.
Alan Barreuther
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.