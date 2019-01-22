Mark Finchem (R, Oro Valley) has a long history of disregarding the will of the voters. Here's the latest. Just two months ago, Arizonans defeated Prop 305 voucher expansion by a 2:1 margin. It wasn’t even close.
Now Finchem is the prime sponsor of HB2022 to do what Prop 305 tried to do -- move financial and contractual oversight of ESA (Empowerment Scholarship Accounts) Vouchers out of the Dept. of Education to the state Treasurer. This pokes a stick in the eye of voters and opens the door to quietly privatizing ESA program administration. It's another stealthy attempt to funnel public funds to unaccountable private for-profit schools.
The voters have spoken. Finchem seems to be deaf. You can remind him at mfinchem@azleg.gov
Gary Hammond
Catalina
