Re: the Dec. 31 article "AZ bill would ban teachers from raising controversial topics in class."
House Bill 2002, sponsored by Mark Finchem, imposes micromanagement of teachers and school curriculum. Trying to prevent "political, ideological, or religious" advocacy and discussion beyond what currently exists in state law encourages subjective oversight by legislators like Finchem, rather than with school boards and local communities.
Ironically, Arizona faces a growing shortage of teachers, and this bill will add another barrier to acquiring and retaining quality teachers. Rep. Finchem, redirect your energy into adequately funding education, like using the growing "rainy day" fund to increase teacher salaries.
Roger Shanley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.