Re: the Dec. 31 article "AZ bill would ban teachers from raising controversial topics in class."
As a retired teacher with 37 years experience I believe Mr. Finchem's legislation is misguided. I don't mind his teacher code of ethics, although training every 5 years, rather than annually, would suffice. Who would do the training, though, is problematic given our polarized society. He deserves props for the argument that teachers should not endorse any particular action, but to expect teachers not to endorse #RedForED is laughable since it involves their livelihood. If they can't advocate for themselves, who will?
His legislation regarding teachers not engaging in certain discussions ignores classroom realities. Students are aware of multimedia headlines, but they often need guidance in background and nuances. Discussions regarding controversial subjects such as: treatment of minorities, immigration, and women's rights, for example, all related to American history, are appropriate because students learn how to think critically, not what to think.
Rep. Finchem should spend time observing in the classroom so that he can see the realities of life in 21st century schools, especially those close to the border.
Ron Locher
Oro Valley
