Re: the Jan. 2 column "Finchem sees rampaging liberalism everywhere."
Thanks to Tim Steller for informing us of another Rep. Finchem’s attempt to pass another intrusive bill. It wasn’t bad enough that the representative’s love for our National Treasure Guns (no destruct bill), now his HB 2002 is another intrusive attempt at getting ours schools to teach only what he feels is appropriate. It’s strange for the party who’s mantra is to keep the government out of our lives, sure likes to make sure their ideas are intrusive in ours. Mr. Steller pointed out the number of bills that Finchem has introduced already, but what he didn’t mention was that Rep. Finchem used someone else’s ideas. The Phoenix New Times reported that Finchem lifted Teachers Code of Ethics from Stop K12. Both K12 and Finchem’s bill all nine parts word for word. Seems us tax-payers are not getting our monies worth from Finchem when he borrows someone else’s homework.
Clyde R. Steele
Oro Valley
