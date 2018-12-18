Re: the Dec. 17 article "State lawmaker seeks to strip county of say in US border-protection funds."
Once again Mark Finchem says he knows what's best for us. Better than we do or our local elected leaders in considering our community's best interests. He demonstrates the same "intellectual dishonesty" that he accuses the Pima County Board of Supervisors of in its decision to reject federal funds. Finchem expresses his own political allegiance by claiming the Board simply, "doesn't like who is in the White House."
Why be reasonable? Send a letter or appear before the Board? Fits his brand better. Like the nonsense he pulled before with Tucson's local control over firearms (making us LESS safe!). He sounds like a fool when he accuses "both sides" in the immigration debate of being equally responsible for the current state of affairs, suggesting immigrants' rights advocates seek to weaken law enforcement and promote diminished safety.
Mark Finchem, we are tired of you telling us you know better. You don't. Find an issue of actual statewide importance. Get out of our face in Tucson and Pima County and take HB 2001 with you.
Paul Simon
Northwest side
