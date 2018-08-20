I hope David Fitzsimmons enjoyed his vacation, I know I did. I’m sorry he’s back. It was refreshing to pick up the paper each morning and see submissions by professional cartoonists such as Jeff Stahler, Lisa Benson and Mike Lester. I can’t remember Fitz writing about anything except riding his one trick pony of vitriol toward President Trump since he started running for office. It’s not healthy and I fear for his mental health if the president is elected for a second term.
Andrew Gullo
Southwest side
