RE: Dec. 7th Opinion Letter submitted by Tim Eiben
2019 Vehicle Fee for every Az. driver.
Kudos to Mr. Eiben, I could not have said it better myself although I must add the suggestion that "it appears Arizonans must now take the example set by the Yellow Vest demonstrators in France when the additional gasoline tax became the final burden household budgets could tolerate".
I find myself among the majority of our citizens who question where our previously allocated tax dollars for road maintenance have gone and why our lawmakers have once again elected to seek recovery by forced decree, which will effect that majority of southern Arizonans who live under or near the natioanl poverty leval.
My auto will see it'a 20th birthday this year. Thank you Legislators for the consideration.
Yes I am ready to wear a Yellow Vest and go into the streets & demonstrate. It appears to be the only way remaining to get the attention of those who are responsible for this injustice.
Robert Box
Marana
