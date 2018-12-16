I read Sen. Kyl is going to resign at the end of the year, providing the governor with a new chance to pick a senator to serve Arizona. The last person he should pick is loser Martha McSally. Arizona voters chose between her and a Democrat and the governor ought to honor that choice. If Ducey wants to represent the people of Arizona he needs to think about the failure of the U.S. Senate to oversee this criminal president. The country needs a real senator, not a fold-up, lay-down, do-nothing-for-six-years sop to the president. One can only hope the pick is of an honorable non-Trump sycophant. Never thought I would miss McCain.
DONALD SHELTON
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.