The Star’s front page story “Free panel discussion will focus on Tucson evictions” relates the plight of a working woman with two young children who experiences a medical issue that results in a lost paycheck and then an eviction from her apartment.
The eminent panel includes Stacy Butler, Director of the Innovation for Justice Program at UA who is quoted as saying. “It's crucial to involve all stakeholders in the discussion about finding ways to prevent evictions.”
Is one of these stakeholders the father of the children and perhaps the husband of the evictee?
He is not mentioned in the story nor will he be in the panel discussion. As a taxpayer, I don’t think this panel discussion will be “free”.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
