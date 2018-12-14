Re: the Dec. 14 article "Ducey camp reveals source of $500K gift."
It is apparent that our re-elected Gov. Ducey has an affinity for the Trump administration. Maybe he thinks that discussions of campaign money accountability nationally, allows one to sort of slip under the rug what he might be doing on a local level. In any case, there should be a full investigation of the donor and money contributed to the Ducey Campaign. There should be full transparency on these funds. Arizonans deserve better than this!
Alan Barreuther
Foothills
