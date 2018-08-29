David “open borders” Garcia is the Democrat nominee for governor. Garcia is saying radical things that would make even Bernie Sanders cringe. Things like, “no wall” on the southern border. Abolish ICE. Stand down the National Guard. Is this guy serious? What state does he think he’s in? He’s also run the worst statewide campaign I’ve ever seen (and that’s saying a lot, considering Garcia already lost to Diane Douglas in 2014). I don’t often agree with Steve Farley, but on this one, we are on the same page: Garcia is unelectable.

David Eppihimer

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

