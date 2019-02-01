Re: the Jan. 30 article "Lawmaker wants to double gasoline tax to fund road fixes."
Arizona almost always has the cheapest gas and diesel prices in the USA, and yet our roads are in worse repair. I applaud Rep. Campbell's attempt to increase gasoline tax to fund much needed repairs (as long as the increase is solely used for that purpose). Perhaps Gov. Ducey and our state representatives should tour Tucson in a compact car.
Tourists, snowbirds and long haul truckers all add wear and tear to our roads. Why should the burden of keeping our roads properly maintained just be borne by homeowners through property taxes? (As the recent failed bond proposal tried).
The proposed gas and diesel tax increase would fund improved roads that are enjoyed by all who use them. The more you use them, the more your fair share would be paid. This is make-sense-legislation! Encourage your state representatives and governor to advance and approve HB 2536.
Frank Engle
Oro Valley
