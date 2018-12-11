I am dismayed and angered at the recently announced increase in vehicle registration fees as a way to fund the highway patrol. Raising the gasoline tax is fairer and more honest: everyone who drives or rides in a fuel-consuming vehicle (residents and visitors and truckers alike) then shares in the cost of road maintenance (and, since Gov. Ducey's budgets, supporting the highway patrol). We should not fear higher taxes or vow to always cut and never raise taxes, but instead should demand from our legislators transparency in how tax dollars are used and what they actually give our community.
Juleen Eichinger
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.