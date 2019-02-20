Re: the Feb. 19 article "Extending aid to poor in Arizona looks like dead end."
I've always believed that state governments have a moral obligation to help its citizens. And yet two separate bills designed to make it easier for more families to tap into TANF — Temporary Assistance for Needy Families — never got a hearing during the legislative term that just ended.
The program was cut back in 2015, when the state faced a huge deficit. But now the state is looking toward an equally huge budget surplus; nonetheless, the possibility that TANF might be restored to its former self was ignored.
About 24 percent of Arizona's children live in poverty, and TANF is designed to help families lift themselves out of poverty with child-care help, job training, and direct cash assistance. I spent more than 40 years as a teacher and a principal in the Tucson area. Because of that experience, I know that these children are our future — and their families need help.
Marilyn Jameson
Green Valley
