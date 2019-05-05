Pleased that Kelli Ward endorsed the increase of sales taxes to support education. I want to have knowledgeable nurses, mechanics, plumbers, cashiers, etc. If they know what they are doing, I save money and worry less.
Most frustrating is dealing with stupid and selfish people. May be the reason more doctors who want a good education system for their kids and companies who need an educated workforce aren't coming to Arizona.
Pamela Farris
Northwest side
